Sokoto SSANU begins warning strike over unpaid entitlements

….Union threatens indefinite shutdown if demands remain unmet

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Sokoto State University (SSU) chapter, has commenced a five-working-day warning strike over outstanding staff entitlements, threatening an indefinite shutdown if the dispute with the Sokoto State Government is not resolved.

The union said the industrial action followed the expiration of a 14-working-day ultimatum issued to the state government over its demands.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Ismail Bala Muhammed, and Secretary, Mansur Ahmad, SSANU said the strike was triggered by the government’s failure to approve and implement the outstanding entitlements despite repeated engagements.

The association said it initially submitted its demands through the appropriate channels before forwarding a comprehensive document on July 28, 2026, following the agreement between the Federal Government and the union on the 35 per cent Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA).

It said it subsequently made several verbal and written appeals, including visits to the Commissioner for Higher Education, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and the Deputy Governor, in a bid to secure an amicable settlement.

Following the engagements, the state government constituted a committee comprising the Commissioner for Higher Education, the Permanent Secretary, the Deputy Accountant-General and Professor Mustapha Aliyu to engage representatives of SSANU, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) from SSU and Shehu Shagari University of Education.

At a meeting on October 9, the government communicated its position on the outstanding claims. However, SSANU said the response failed to address its members’ major concerns.

According to the union, the government rejected payment of arrears arising from the 25 per cent salary increment, proposed implementing CONTTA from January 2027 subject to budgetary provision, and maintained that annual salary increments had already been implemented.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, SSANU said it convened an emergency congress on October 13, where members resolved to issue a 14-working-day ultimatum to the government.

The union warned that failure to meet its demands would trigger a five-day warning strike and potentially an indefinite industrial action.

It, however, temporarily suspended the planned announcement of the strike after the Permanent Secretary scheduled a meeting with representatives of SSANU from SSU and Shehu Shagari University of Education on October 14.

At the meeting, the Permanent Secretary reportedly disclosed that the governor had directed the unions to resubmit their demands, separating existing claims from new ones and indicating their respective financial implications.

The unions were also asked to distinguish between demands with lower and higher financial implications.

Following deliberations, SSANU said it communicated its position to the Commissioner for Higher Education and formally suspended the implementation of its earlier resolution on October 15, while insisting that all outstanding demands must be approved and implemented.

The association said it subsequently sent a reminder to the commissioner’s office on October 22, drawing attention to the approaching deadline.

However, with the ultimatum expiring without what it considered concrete action, the union said it activated its earlier resolution and commenced the warning strike.

SSANU is demanding payment of arrears arising from the 25 per cent salary increment, immediate approval and implementation of the 35 per cent CONTTA, annual salary increments for eligible members and release of outstanding check-off dues it alleged had been withheld.

The union maintained that its demands were legitimate, arguing that the 35 per cent CONTTA was comparable to entitlements already approved and implemented for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at SSU and Shehu Shagari University of Education, as well as for teaching and non-teaching staff in other state-owned tertiary institutions, including the Polytechnic and College of Education.

Describing the dispute as a case of unequal and discriminatory treatment, SSANU appealed to Governor Ahmed Aliyu to personally intervene and direct the immediate approval and implementation of the outstanding entitlements.

It also called on relevant government agencies, traditional institutions, parents, students and other stakeholders to help facilitate an amicable resolution before the warning strike expires.

The association warned that failure to resolve the dispute within the five-working-day period could result in a total and indefinite shutdown of services.

It nevertheless reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, industrial harmony and uninterrupted delivery of quality university education in the state, urging the government to replace further delays with concrete approvals and implementation measures.