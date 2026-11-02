Tinubu concludes Saudi Arabia visit, says he prayed for Nigeria

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he performed the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah, and entered the Holy Kaaba to offer prayers.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement following the visit, expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his delegation the privilege.

The President also appreciated the Saudi leadership for its hospitality and support, describing the gesture as a reflection of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom.

He said he used the opportunity to pray for peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

“I have concluded my visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where, together with members of my delegation, I had the rare honour of entering the Holy Kaaba to pray, and of performing Umrah.

“I am deeply grateful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for extending this privilege to us, and for their gracious hospitality and brotherly care. It reflects the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians,” He wrote.