Breaking News
Translate

$75,000, $25,000 windfall for every goal for Supper Eagles

On 7:16 pmIn Sportsby

Supper Eagles  – Nigeria’s footballers are in line for a minimum $75,000 windfall if they score against Algeria in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Cairo.

AFCON, Ighalo, Iwobi Supper Eagles
Nigeria’s players celebrate their third goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. AFP)

The continent’s richest man Aliko Dangote has promised to pay the Super Eagles $50,000 for each goal they score against the Algerians.

AFCON: We need two more Victories, Buhari tells Super Eagles(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigerian oil mogul Femi Otedola has also promised to reward the team with $25,000 for every goal beginning from the encounter with Algeria.

Vanguard

Several other wealthy Nigerians have showered the Eagles with huge cash donations after they reached the last four of the tournament.

Officials said that each player has so far received at least $72,000 in bonuses and donations.

 

The team received cash gifts and plots of land from the Nigerian government when they won the competition for the third time in South Africa in 2013.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Eagles to remain focused in order to win the tournament for a fourth time.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.