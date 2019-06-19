Trump to start mass deportation next week

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that US immigration agents are planning to make mass arrests starting “next week,” an apparent reference to a plan in preparation for months that aims to round up thousands of migrant parents and children in a blitz operation across major US cities.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Large-scale ICE enforcement operations are typically kept secret to avoid tipping off targets. In 2018, Trump and other senior officials threatened the mayor of Oakland, California, with criminal prosecution for alerting city residents that immigration raids were in the works.

Trump and his senior immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, have been prodding Homeland Security officials to arrest and remove thousands of family members whose deportation orders were expedited by the Justice Department this year as part of a plan known as the “rocket docket.”

Trump to announce bid for re-election at Florida rally

Announcement

Washington, June 18, 2019 (dpa/NAN) U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce his candidacy for a second four-year term at a rally in Florida.

Trump’s campaign for re-election in 2020 chose the 20,000-seat Amway Centre in the centre of the state to make the announcement on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m (0000 GMT).

Don’t ever forget – this election is about YOU. It is about YOUR family, YOUR future, & the fate of YOUR COUNTRY. We begin our campaign with the best record, the best results, the best agenda, & the only positive VISION for our Country’s future! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Vmu28hKQh6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

Trump has been touting the rally in tweets, claiming there has been a large demand for tickets.

“Big rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records, we are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody,’’ Trump tweeted on Monday.

New polls of potential voters indicate Trump will need all their support on Election Day, which isn’t until Nov. 3, 2020.

A poll conducted on Sunday by Fox News showed Trump trailing former vice president Joe Biden, the front-runner among a crowded field of Democrats, by 10 points.

The poll also shows him nine points behind Senator Bernie Sanders, another leading contender.

Trump tweeted about the polls on Monday, suggesting they were fake.

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president is expected to use Tuesday’s rally to highlight strengths in the U.S. economy and the fulfilment of campaign promises made during his 2016 campaign. (dpa/NAN)