Taraba NLC chairman’s wife kidnapped

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— Wife of Taraba State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Abigail Gambo, was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of yesterday in Jalingo, the state capital.

Owner of a popular bakery, Emeka Okonkwo, who is a neighbour of the NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo, was also whisked away by the gunmen.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said one other person sustained a gunshot injury.

Peter Gambo, in his account of the incident, said the gunmen stormed their residence around 1a.m. yesterday morning and shot sporadically before whisking away their victims.

Gambo said he had reported the incident to the Police, and he is yet to be contacted by the abductors.

Vanguard learned that Okonkwo’s gateman was shot and is receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.