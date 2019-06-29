Talent without money a waste of time – Orezi

By Rotimi Agbana

Seeing the likes of versatile musician, Orezi, the ‘Shoki’ crooner maintain relevance on a highly competitive Nigerian music scene raises the question of how he manages to do so because many believe he is yet to stamp his feet musically like Wizkid, Davido, D’Banj, 2Baba, among other top shots.

However, in a chat with Showtime, the ‘Cooking Pot’ singer revealed how he has been able to continuously succeed in his music-making craft. According to him, talent without money is a waste of time.

“The secret behind my musical career is paying attention; I listen to my environment and try to understand what the fans want. My biggest surprise getting into the industry was finding out that it is a money driven industry. Sometimes, your talent don’t matter where there is no proper funding”, he noted.

He added that given the opportunity to go back in time, he would ensure he takes adequate advantage of every opportunity that comes his way.

“Given the opportunity to go back in time I would take the chances to be a better me; take all the opportunities that ever came my way and constantly releasing music for my fans”, he said.

Speaking on how 2019 has been for him so far, he said; “2019 has been great, I’ve been taking my time to create the kind of music I want to release this year, my year began in April.”

When Showtime quizzed him on which of his songs he considers his biggest so far; he said; “My biggest song so far will be ‘Rihanna’, especially outside the shores of Nigeria. But in Nigeria, maybe ‘Shoki’ and ‘Ogede’ ft Wizkid and Timaya.”