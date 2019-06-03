‘Obi is God’s gift to humanity’

The Rector of St. John Innovation Institute of Management and Technology, Rev. Fr. Enyodiobi Francis, has described the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, as God’s gift to humanity.

The cleric said this, yesterday, at the unveiling and launching of the Institute at Neni.

Rev. Fr. Francis explained that his position was borne out what Obi did for the Institute, while he was governor in Anambra State and thereafter, adding that Obi provided them with computers, power generators, buses, among others.

On his part, the proprietor of the Institute and the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, thanked Mr Obi for his contribution to education. He also thanked others present for their support for the work of God.

In his speech, Obi lamented the notoriety with which what works in other parts of the country does not work in Nigeria.

According to him, “technical education is the future of the world. The white people started Yaba Institute of Technology and Bombay Institute of Technology in India; the Karachi Institute of Technology started at the same time with IMT, Enugu.

“While Nigeria’s has not made any significant progress, those of other countries are part of their developmental narratives.”

He called on the government to support the efforts of the Church and to see the Church as providing essential services that government ought to provide.