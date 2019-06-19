Mayhem in Ajah, Ojota, one killed, scores injured

…Police arrest six

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS – AT least one person has been confirmed killed and scores injured and property worth millions of Naira vandalized as mayhem broke out, Wednesday, in Ajah and Ojota axis of Lagos State.

While no life was lost during the Ojota clash, three persons, according to sources, were said to have been killed during the clash that lasted for several hours.

Vanguard gathered that the mayhem in Ajah broke out among dredgers over who dredges on the waterways within the community.

A resident, Bisi Olagunju, told Vanguard on phone that they escaped from been attacked during the mayhem by the whiskers, urging the Lagos State Government to intervene and end the age-long clash.

In Ojota, Vanguard learned that pandemonium broke out in Ojota Motor Park after one faction alleged that the other was responsible for the death of their colleague, who they described as their chairman

It was gathered that during the clash that lasted several hours, guns and cutlasses were wielded by each faction, while passers-by were not spared from their torture.

It was observed that shops and business activities around the axis were paralyzed as many scampered for safety.

Confirming the clash, the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said that one person was killed and six persons have been arrested over the clash.

He noted that the clash in Ajah was between the dredgers over control of dredging activities within the community.

On Ojota clash, spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, disclosed that the clash was between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, adding that one faction alleged that the other was responsible for the death of their colleague.

Elkana noted that one of the faction alleged that the other used charms on their colleague, who passed on but the other faction refuted the claim; resulting in the clash.