Many don’t know our achievements so far – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has said that many media practitioners cannot state emphatically the achievements of Buhari’s administration and as such under reported and under sold the government.

Recall that many Nigerians and journalists inclusive have asked several questions about President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievement since he assumed office on May 15, 2015.

Based on this, Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Basir Ahmed, Lauretta Onochie and several other media aides stormed the media and listed Mr President’s achievements, which some Nigerians still doubt the acclaimed achievements.

However, those who pretend not to have noticed positive changes and achievements of Mr President according Onochie are saboteurs and enemies of the current administration.

She equally accused these people of not possessing the versatility nor the adaptation required in today’s ever changing media world.

According to her, Buhari cannot be everywhere and he cannot know everything. Therefore, patriotic Nigerians must be his eyes and ears all across the nation and not sabotaging the government.

Read her full statement below:

MY PERSPECTIVE

Under Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, we have Media “Professionals” in many ministries, departments and agencies of government today.

Most are saboteurs. Many do not possess the versatility nor the adaptation required in today’s ever changing media world.

Simply put, they couldn’t tell the nation what achievements were made in their domains. They were the ones who under sold our government.

I approached many of them for information regarding what we had achieved in their areas.

Many did not know. One told me he was not brave enough to use his real name on social Media and that his friends do not know he works for this government!

If you are not proud of what you have been employed to market, how can you convince others to buy?

We have professionals who know the job. Our professionals know every nook and cranny of the social Media. They are neither ashamed nor shy, appearing on daytime TV shows and radio stations to defend our Principal and his policies.

Our professionals may not have years and experience on their side but they are passionate about #NextLevel. They know and understand the direction of #NextLevel. That’s great asset.

That’s all we need.

Give all jobs to those who have the passion for it as well as have a clear understanding of the direction Mr. President is taking the nation.

Mr. President cannot be everywhere. He cannot know everything. Patriotic Nigerians must be his eyes and ears all across the nation.”