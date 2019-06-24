KWASU hasn’t been funded for 5 years — VC

By Demola Akinyemi

Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, KWASU, Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, has said the major challenge confronting the institution has been inadequate funding.

Na’Allah, in his address at the seventh convocation anniversary of the university, weekend, explained, that “for five years, the university has not received subvention from the government; not towards salary, not towards overhead, not towards nothing.”

The VC, who said the university had been surviving on internally-generated revenue, IGR, added that “KWASU has established a foundation with contributions from philanthropists.”

The convocation lecturer and Chairman, Agreement Renegotiation Committee of Nigerian Universities, Dr Wale Babalaki(SAN) said Nigeria must restructure its university and secondary school education system to turn out employable graduates and regain the respect of world community.

This, he said, has become imperative as Nigeria’s best university ranks 800th in the world.