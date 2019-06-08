Jos residents laud ’33’ Export after successful ‘Connect Experience’

Ayo Onikoyi

“33” Export delighted consumers in Jos with another edition of its Connect Experience. The event which was hosted at Legend’s club, had hundreds of guest in attendance, as consumers came together to unwind and bask in the fun atmosphere.

It’s been an exciting 2019 for “33” Export. The brand’s audacious plan of hosting 33 special consumer engagement event across the country has been a huge success, as the brand continues to deliver unforgettable experiences to its millions of consumers across the country.

Prior to the most recent edition in Jos, Lagos, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Makurdi have had a taste of the excitement when the Connect train birthed in these cities. With great music, exciting games and an all-around convivial atmosphere, the connect experiences have become a fan-favorite as hundreds of consumers gather to network and unwind. This past edition which was hosted at Legend’s club in Jos, was no different, with the DJ on the wheels of steel delighting guests with great music.

The night also featured various games including Jenga, and Connect 4. Winners of these games went home gifts and prizes such generators and standing fans. Over the years, the brand has been revered for fostering bonds and with the next edition in Abeokuta on the 14th of June, guests and consumers can look to get the very best of fun and excitement when the Connect train arrives.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of “33” Export and the brand is hosting 33 of these connect experiences all through the year in locations such as Lagos, Jos, Uyo, Aba, Makurdi, Benin and Akure.

“33” Export Lager is made from carefully selected ingredients and brewed with the strictest brewing process, resulting in a well-blended brew that is enjoyed across the country. The beer remains committed to fostering connections and making the most of our shared interests.

