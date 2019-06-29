I can’t trade music for anything —Timaya

By Rotimi Agbana

It is no longer a thing of surprise to see musicians who were raves of the moment during their hay days, dumping the music-making craft for another career. But such is never the case with Nigerian reggae/dance-hall music exponent, Timaya, as he has vowed to do music till his dying days.

Describing the success he has recorded in his music career so far during a chat with Showtime, the self-styled ‘Egberi Papa 1 of Bayesa’, noted that he cannot trade music for anything.

“I’m more grateful than satisfied. It’s been quite an experience; I wouldn’t trade music for anything”, he said.

He added that the biggest thing he has ever done for himself is making effort to continuously learn new things that would help in improving his craft and equally make him a better person.

“I think the biggest thing I have done for myself would be constantly learning and improving myself”, he said.

Speaking on his latest body of work, an EP titled ‘Chulo Vibes’, he described it as a collection of songs which best describes the Timaya brand.

“Chulo Vibes is an EP with 9- tracks, including ‘Balance’, ‘Pull Up’, ‘The Mood’ and more. It is a collection of music that I can say best defines me, my sound and brand. I am all about good energy; love, positive living, being thankful always, and you can hear all this on, not just the EP, but all my songs.”

He added that ‘Balance’, one of the songs off the EP is a true representation of where he currently is in life.

“Balance’ is a representation of where I am in life at the moment. I’ve a good life, a great career, my family is doing great. I am very grateful for that and I hope it inspires people to stay thankful too. ‘Balance’ is that feel good song; you can play and listen to anywhere”, he said.