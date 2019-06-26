Edo Assembly: Edo Central APC youths congratulate Speaker Frank Okiye

…drum support for Obaseki’s second term

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo Central Senatorial District have joined in congratulating the new speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Edo Central Senatorial District’s APC Youth Leader, Comrade Otoagua Amahdin Amos Cole, noted that with the zoning of the position of the Speaker to Edo Central Senatorial District and the subsequent emergence of Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, the APC has reiterated the party’s progressive stance.

He said rather than share public funds to few individuals, the governor has utilised the state’s resources to provide infrastructure and social welfare to make life meaningful for Edo people.

Cole noted that Esan people are enjoying unprecedented development under Governor Obaseki, adding that the governor’s administration has continued to promote noble ideals as a progressive without deviating from the plan to make Edo State great.

“With the developments initiated by the governor, APC youths in Edo Central are left with no option than to endorse Governor Obaseki for a second term. The youths are committed to working for the governor’s re-election,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of Edo APC for zoning the speakership position to Edo Central which has bolstered Esan people’s confidence in the Obaseki-led administration and Edo APC.

Commissioner in the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Hon. Emmanuel Odigie, said the entire youth leaders in Edo Central have spoken with one voice to work for the re-election of Governor Obaseki in the 2020 gubernatorial election.

He thanked the governor for ensuring true separation of power in the House of Assembly, adding that Governor Obaseki has done well in delivering dividends of democracy in Esan land.

