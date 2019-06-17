Army appoints Gen Ezugwu DICON boss

By Kingsley Omonobi

A new Director General has been appointed for the Defence Industries Corporation, DICON. He is Major General Victor Ezugwu.

Until his appointment, Major General Ezugwu was the Managing Director of Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Assembly in Kaduna.

Speaking during the handing and taking over the ceremony, the new Director-General, DICON, lauded the outgoing DG, Major General Bamidele Ogunkale for laying a solid foundation in his deliberate efforts to reposition the corporation to a greater height which, according to him, was already yielding good dividend.

Ezugwu noted that the ‘CAMES’ background he acquired in the last 30 years would enable him to deliver on the mandate of taking DICON to the next level.

He noted with a sense of satisfaction that with the array of achievements recorded in the area of improved small arms production, excellent staff accommodation, implementable MoU’s with local and foreign partners would create the catalyst for sustainable growth of DICON.

Ezugwu said: “My tour of duty in DICON will be focusing majorly on local contents.”

I believe Nigeria has vast human and material resources; which if well harnessed can push our foreign partners or suppliers out of business in the country’s huge market,”

Earlier, the out-going DG General Ogunkale noted that when he assumed office there were myriads of challenges on the ground and he had to choose between maintaining the status-quo without rocking the boat or riding against the tide to make a difference.

According to him, his modest achievement in the office was predicated on the adoption of the philosophy of candlestick which according to him gives light to its environment while it burns itself out, stressing that he made series of personal sacrifices in his deliberate efforts to reposition DICON to an enviable height.