Xiaomi’s new Smartphones double as remote controls

By Cynthia Alo

Mobile devices maker, Xiaomi, recently rolled out two smartphones, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 which features can control television sets and air conditioners among house hold appliances.

The device maker is partnering Jumia Nigeria, an online selling platform for better logistic arrangements on how the devices will reach the final consumer.

An excited Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah said: “The launch of Redmi Note 7 is coming at a time when Nigeria is mentioned among seven countries that would contribute 700 million new mobile subscribers to hit the 6 billion mobile subscriber mark in the world by 2025. Availability of honest price point smartphones such as Xiaomi will deepen smartphone penetration in the country and help the country in meeting its 4% quota of the 700 million new global mobile subscribers, as predicted by GSMA Intelligence.”

Head, Expansion Marketing, Xiaomi Global, Steven Wang said that the Redmi brand has just stirred competition into the technology world with its special features ranging from Cornella glass 5 that eliminates screen guard and a large display camera among others.

Partnering with Jumia, we’re very excited today to bring Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 to our customers in Nigeria. It also includes an Infrared Radiation,IR, blaster capable of controlling numerous home appliances, such as televisions or air conditioners. In addition, it comes with Smart PA audio for louder and higher-quality sound.”

Redmi Note 7’s cameras is said to be built with the latest Artificial Intelligent ,AI features, including the night mode photography feature that was introduced along with Xiaomi’s flagship Mi MIX 3, as well as AI scene detection, AI beautify and AI portraits that allow users to create amazing photos with ease.

With up to 4000mAh battery to last over a day for almost all users Redmi Note 7 is built to be reliable. It features Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, making it less vulnerable to damage from drops. Corners on the chassis are also reinforced, further improving durability. In addition, buttons and ports come with watertight seals to lessen the impact of accidental splashes that may occur in everyday use.

Commending the company’s move to bring innovation into the Nigerian market, former Governor of Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, urged the company to not only exploit the Nigerian market but with a focus to providing job opportunities for the youths .

“Nigerian market is an emerging market that only the bold and those who see beyond can grab the opportunities therein. So, your coming into the country was a smart move and I can assure you that with the security and ease of doing business presently in the country, your brands will in no time gain the heart of Nigerians” he added.