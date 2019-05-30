Why Ambode shunned Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration — Aide

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—IMMEDIATE past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, explained his absence from the inauguration ceremony of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying he would not want to take the glory off the new governor.

His deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule was, however, present at the event which was filled to capacity.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said: “The outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, congratulated his successor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The new Governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without having me share in the glory with him.

“Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.

“I have already formally handed over reins of power in the State to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday. The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”

Ambode said he has had a quality private moment with his successor and he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which Lagos State is known for.