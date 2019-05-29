Breaking News
Translate

Video Apapa/Oshodi Expressway Report

CONTRARY to  claims by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, yesterday, that over 90 per cent compliance has been recorded following a presidential directive to truck drivers to vacate the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway and access roads to the ports, Vanguard can authoritatively report that since the expiration of the  presidential order, the trucks are  yet to vacate most of the places they occupy.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.