Verraki begins operations in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

A new business and technology solutions firm, Verraki Partners has opened shop in Nigeria, promising to engage with enterprises and governments to accelerate the development and transformation of Africa.

The new entity said it is focused on implementing technology and business solutions designed inherently for Africa and specifically fit for purpose, while also curating business ventures to unlock new sources of growth across the continent. Led by foremost corporate professionals as well as former Accenture leadership in Nigeria, Verraki will apply its global expertise and local insights to partner with enterprises and governments to accelerate the development and transformation of Africa by providing business solutions uniquely tailored for Africa.

With this launch, Verraki said it will assert its capability not only in providing tailored business solutions across technology, advisory and ventures, cutting across the social sector, services and real sector, but will also work with clients to provide solutions to Africa’s seemingly intractable challenges.

Unveiling its new corporate identity during an interactive session in Lagos, the Managing Partner, and former Country Managing Director of Accenture, Niyi Yusuf explained that Verraki would be working with enterprises and governments to ignite opportunities, unleash their potential to create a better future.

Yusuf said: “Professional services firms in Africa are currently at an inflexion point. Digital technologies, revolutionary ideas and new business models are creating disruptions and new factors such as agility, flexibility, risk tolerance, cost-leadership, value for money and entrepreneurship are key requirements for success. Verraki’s birth at an auspicious time like this is driven by our understanding of clients’ needs and our desire to harvest the opportunities disruption brings to address the specific needs of the market,” he said.