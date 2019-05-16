Toyota Rush makes first Motor Fair outing

By Theodore Opara

THE new Toyota Rush Sport Utility Vehicle was the cynosure of all eyes at the just-concluded Lagos Motor Fair which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos where it was displayed alongside other Toyota siblings. Though many new car buyers had looked forward to seeing the new Toyota Compact SUV at the motor show, they were not disappointed as the Rush stood out in black colour with combination of beach and black interior.

The Rush has it all. Powerful design and engine, array of comfort and safety features, put the Rush ahead of its competitors. The only car in its class with three row seat, the Rush looks solid and comes in many attractive colours.

It would be recalled that not long ago at the Toyota Awards/Customers Night at the Civic Centre in Lagos, the Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo spoke of Rush’s acceptability in Nigeria and this was attributed to the unique features of the car. He also spoke on what Toyota has been doing to keep their customers’ cars on the road at all times despite the economic challenges, which include introduction of powerful models and quality after sales backup.

He said: “I want to assure you that despite the monumental challenges in the economy, Toyota Nigeria will continue to devise means that will enable our customers to continue to enjoy their preferred auto brand, Toyota.

“We will continue to initiate customer-friendly business improvement strategies aimed at making our brand more affordable. One of the strategies is the introduction of more affordable Toyota models and spare parts. Only recently, we introduced the Toyota Rush into the Nigerian market. The model has enjoyed tremendous acceptance and patronage by our customers.”

According to the Toyota boss, the company has continuously improved its after-sales architecture in order to give its customers value for their money, adding the need at all times to sustain the culture of superior quality and excellent customers service which the company is known for.

Toyota paraded the highest number of Sports Utility Vehicles, Sedan buses and Pickups at the fair. With five different models of Sport Utility Vehicles, including Land Cruiser Estate, Land Cruiser Prado, Fortuner, RAV4 and Rush, Toyota demonstrated that it was at the fair to dominate.

The sedan model was led by the all-new Camry, Avensis, Corolla and Yaris while the award-winning Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser Pickup held sway in the pickup segment. The Hiace and Coaster buses complete the stand which was the most outstanding at the fair.