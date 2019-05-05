Smart home technology key to home security -Etoniru

By Charles Kumolu

Managing Partner of a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, Joe Etoniru and Associates, Mr. Chidi Etoniru has said that Smart Home Technology should be embraced for home security, describing it a reliable home security technology in the 21 century.

Etoniru, who said this while briefing newsmen in Lagos, said the firm has introduced a new project, “The Sixtus” to enhance home security.

His words:”Since the beginning of human evolution, the need to secure the homes in which we live has evolved along with the human race. There was a time when all you needed to secure your home was a good deadbolt which would make it so no one could break down your doors and badge into your home at any time. We have now evolved past that age, we now have ways to know who is at the door before we open it, ways to know who was at your door and at what time of the day they were at the door. These and so much more have we achieve over the last 10 years, here are some of the improvements that have been made over time.

“Automated locks for better security: Today, locks have been produced that will not only ensure that only you and those you give access to can gain entrance into your home but some lock producing companies also have it so that fingerprints and other information can be easily recorded by these locks and accessed at a remote location. This ensures that you can know who was at your door and exactly how to track them if anything untoward happens at the time they had access to your home.

“CCTVs and Over-watch control: The closed circuit system can be said to be the most used of all smart home technology systems as it allows adequate monitoring of guests, visitors and residents alike. Although the closed circuit monitoring system can be argued not to be particularly a smart home feature, it is still regardless a must have for most homes especially in situations when you would like to know exactly what has happened in your home while you were away or would like to monitor your children and other activities at home from the comfort of wherever you are.

“Alarm for emergencies: Alarms are needed to notify you of malfunctions within the home or intrusions in the case of the burglary alarm. With a smart home, you can take things a bit further by connecting your burglary alarm to your phone for example so that it automatically dials the police after a few minutes if the alarm is not deactivated. This ensures that you get emergency response services if you need help for any reason. This also applies to cases of fire, health emergencies and other emergency services that you might need; in this case, your home will become your much needed assistant.

“Automated Butler: One of the major roles of a butler is to answer your door, ensure that whoever walks through is someone you want to see and will not bring harm to you or your family. With the new automated doors in connection to your CCTV and sometimes the internet, your home becomes its own butler where you can be sent a notification once someone is at your door and you can let them in, you can switch on your generator with a click of a button and also but on your TV or music for your guest even before you make it down the stairs.

“A smart home is its own reward and having one has the potential to make your day so much easier and safer. You can own your own smart home with Joe Etoniru & Associates new project “The Sixtus” which boasts to have smart locks, automated alarms, CCTVs and so much more.”