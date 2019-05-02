Side attraction Jeans hacks

By Florence Amagiya

Jean has become a big ‘must have’ in the society today; as it can be worn by everyone or combined with almost any material available. Jeans is also not for the youths alone. According to statistics, one out of every ten men wears jeans in the society.

Jeans have been proven to be a convenient wear; it is durable, affordable and easy to maintain. In fact, it is a known fact that most people do not have to wash their jeans these days, after all it is a casual wear and the fashion ‘dirty jeans’ is still a trend in town.

Today, jean has become more than a casual wear for some people but also a fashion statement. We see torn jeans of various kinds on the youths and the aged alike. Jean is taking the centre stage both in the fashion and the entertainment world and the dimensions are mind blowing to say the least.

‘Women to wear unique attires for Okowa’s swearing-in’

There is the patched jeans with ankara; which can serve as a come- back for your old jeans or your rebranded jeans. There is also the pattern jeans; which means adding a patterned material to your jeans to make another beautiful piece entirely.

In whichever way, you have decided to redesign your jeans or give your already dead or worn out jeans another life; keep doing it and having fun; as you have only one life to live.