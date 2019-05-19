Shocker: Schwarzenegger jolted by missed surprise knockout kick from South African

71-year-old American actor and politician, Mr. Arnold Schwarzenegger, was jolted on Saturday when he was attacked in South Africa.

In a tweet by Danie Barnard @DaanBarnard, 71 year old #Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked in Sandton #SouthAfrica few hours ago. SA is a dangerous and violent country always be vigilant.

the 71 yo @Schwarzenegger just get a little jostled

while doing #Snapchat w/ his fans in South Africa when suddenly an idiots decided to tried a flying double kick at him.

IT’S LIKE NOTHING HAPPENS.#ArnoldSchwarzenegger #SouthAfrica #MrUniverse #celebrities #MovieStar #iconic pic.twitter.com/HnJ9XjoPcC — Albiztro (@AramFarsham) May 18, 2019

Apparently a fan or an intruder tried a flying double kick to hit his back.

Also @ChristoThurston said: “So today, someone, somewhere in Mzansi, woke up, thought he is in a new Terminator movie to have 2 missions:

I will show the world my fly kicking skills

2. My target will be Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in South Africa to attend and promote the annual Arnold Classic Africa when he was attacked in Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

The incident happened while he was taking snap chat video of a gymnastic competition.

It was reported that an unknown person broke into the security and proceeded to kick him in the back in the full glare of everyone who was either competing or watching.

The attacker was promptly arrested.

The attack took everyone by surprise but security operatives where equal to the game as they promptly pinned down and took the attacker away.

Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, filmmaker, businessman, author, philanthropist, activist, politician, and former professional bodybuilder and power lifter.

He served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Schwarzenegger began lifting weights at the age of 15.

He won the Mr. Universe title at age 20 and went on to win the Mr. Olympia contest seven times, remaining a prominent presence in bodybuilding and writing many books and articles on the sport.

The Arnold Sports Festival, considered the second most important professional bodybuilding event in recent years, is named after him.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, as well as the sport’s most charismatic ambassador.

Schwarzenegger gained worldwide fame as a Hollywood action film icon.

His breakthrough film was the sword-and-sorcery epic Conan the Barbarian in 1982, a box-office hit that resulted in a sequel.

In 1984, he appeared in the title role of James Cameron’s critically and commercially successful science-fiction thriller film, The Terminator.

He subsequently played a similar Terminator character in most of the franchise’s later installments, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Genisys (2015) and many others.