Sexual abuse safety: DSVRT sensitises fresh ‘varsity students

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In a bid to ensure continuous awareness of students on sexual harassment and safety on campus, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, has taken the campaign to campuses as it recently engaged students of both the University of Lagos and Lagos State University.

The sensitization was done during orientation programme for fresh students who were recently enrolled into the higher institutions.

The Team, speaking on the Topic: “Prevention of Rape and Sexual Assault on Campus,” stressed that the focus on Fresher Students was key as statistics have shown that they are at a greater risk of being sexually abused on campus due to perceived naivety and an initial lack of safety awareness within campus or red flags they should be wary of.

They were also informed of what Consent entails and understanding that Consent is freely given, reversible and specific.

DSVRT coordinator, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, also used the opportunity to address the criminality of sexual harassment making it clear that students should report lecturers and people in authority in the respective institutions who solicit for sexual favours or make unwelcome sexual advances that affect the students’ educational opportunity or create intimidating, hostile or offensive learning environment.

Vivour- Adeniyi said,” The students were informed that sexual harassment is both a civil wrong and a criminal offence.

“The students were also enlightened on the appropriate channels through which reports of such acts can be made.”

Conversely, students were also advised to report immediately to their Course Adviser, Counselor or Dean of Students Affairs. The orientation expatiated on the legal provision on sexual abuse in Lagos State.

The students were also reminded that rape and sexual assault by penetration carry life imprisonment, while sexual harassment is three years imprisonment.

The presentation also elaborated on the safety measures to take on campus, in social settings and the steps to be taken if a student unfortunately becomes a victim to the vices.

Vivour- Adeniyi said the students also received information education communication materials with relevant contact details and quick steps to take in case of an emergency.