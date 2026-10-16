Broken System, Stolen Innocence: The silent agony of Nigeria’s rape survivors

•How systemic flaws, delayed justice, and social stigma force victims into hiding while perpetrators walk free; A 16-year-old survivor’s tragic ordeal exposes the deep fractures in the nation’s criminal justice system

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Rape has plagued Nigerian society for generations, but social media has amplified survivors’ voices and exposed hidden stories. Despite numerous reports of sexual assault against adults and children, few perpetrators ever see the inside of a jail cell. Flaws in the justice system, weak prosecution, and societal stigma continue to fuel the scourge rather than prevent it.

The World Health Organization reports that one in three women worldwide has faced physical or sexual violence. About 8 percent of women aged 15 and above—roughly 263 million—have experienced sexual violence by a non-partner at least once since age 15.

A Holiday That Became a Nightmare

Sixteen-year-old Goodness from Benin Republic travelled to Lagos to spend the holiday with her uncle, Mr. Tunde, a 38-year-old carpenter who lives in the Isheri-Olofin area of Alimosho with his wife and four children.

For Goodness, staying with her mother’s brother was meant to be a fresh start—a chance to go to school and learn hairdressing. Instead, her dreams were shattered within two months.

Vanguard discovered Goodness while researching teenage pregnancy in her neighbourhood. Her sister, Mercy—herself a teenage pregnancy survivor—sat silently throughout the interview before revealing, “My sister was raped.”

Getting Goodness to speak was difficult. She wailed, hissed, and sobbed as if the world was crumbling around her. Finally, she found words.

“I was going to fetch water in the afternoon, around 3pm. Our area is quiet. Nobody was around,” she said. “I noticed movement but didn’t take it seriously. Before I knew what happened, I had passed out.

“I saw three young men behind me. They covered my nose with a handkerchief and dragged me into a building. One told me to keep quiet, but I kept screaming because I was afraid. Nobody came. They brought out a knife and threatened to stab me if I screamed again. I was terrified. I knew I couldn’t fight them. They raped me, took turns on me, and left me there.”

Goodness woke up in a neighbourhood clinic hours later. A friend had found her lying almost lifeless and called for help.

Three Weeks of Silence

When she regained consciousness, Goodness went home and told no one. Fear of her uncle’s reaction—and of her attackers—kept her silent for three weeks.

“I was moody. I didn’t talk to anyone,” she recalled. “My uncle noticed something was wrong and kept asking questions until I finally told him I was raped by three men. My body was completely broken. I couldn’t even stand on my own.”

Her health deteriorated severely. She became extremely anemic, suffered breathing difficulties, and couldn’t sleep. People tried home remedies to build her blood—mixing milk with tomato paste or soda—but nothing could heal the deeper wounds.

Her older uncle and friends were angry, insisting those responsible should face justice. Yet her alleged attackers remain free while she battles physical and emotional torment.

Today, Goodness has been relocated back to Benin Republic by her uncle. She could not withstand the shame while her perpetrators walk the streets freely.

Beyond Goodness: A National Crisis

Goodness’s story is far from isolated. In 2021, Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, known as Baba Ijesha, was convicted of six counts involving sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

The National Human Rights Commission recorded 6,943 rape cases and 45,986 sexual-violence cases in 2024. Between January and March 2025, another 409 rape cases and 2,711 sexual-violence cases were documented.

The National Bureau of Statistics estimates 1.4 million Nigerians experienced sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024—yet only 22.7 percent were reported to police.

The Justice Gap

Mr. Raphael Odoh, National Coordinator of the UCcareforall Initiative, lamented that Nigeria lacks a unified national database tracking rape and sexual assault cases.

“Only a small fraction of reported rape cases result in arrest, prosecution, and conviction,” he said. “About 15 to 25 percent of reported cases lead to arrest. Only 1 to 15 percent make it to formal prosecution. When calculated from initial police reports, only about 0.5 to 6.5 percent result in conviction and incarceration.”

Odoh blamed poor enforcement, poverty, corruption, lack of rehabilitation for offenders, and inefficient judicial processes.

Lagos State’s Response

Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), said the state is responding on three fronts: prevention, protection, and accountability.

“Between September 2021 and July 2026, DSVA recorded 1,171 defilement cases, 420 rape cases, 428 sexual harassment cases, and 100 cases of sexual assault by penetration,” she said. “Between January and July 2026, about 385 sexual violence cases were charged to court, and the state has secured over 160 convictions in the past year.”

Vivour-Adeniyi acknowledged that justice is a chain where one weak link can undermine an otherwise strong case.

“The major challenge is often not the absence of laws, but what happens between reporting and the courtroom,” she said. “Delayed reporting may mean critical forensic evidence is lost. Inadequate investigation can weaken a strong case. Survivors sometimes withdraw because of family pressure, stigma, or the emotional burden of a prolonged trial.”

She emphasised that Section 30 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021, provides three years imprisonment for anyone who knowingly conceals a sexual offence.

The Church’s Role

Rev. Israel Kristilere, Senior Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church, said religious institutions have a significant role to play.

“Religious leaders must teach respect, dignity, consent, and bodily integrity through sermons, Bible studies, counselling, and youth programs,” he said. “They can establish policies that make members know there are boundaries, and when complaints arise, how to deal with them. Religious institutions should model accountability and compassion.

For survivors like Goodness, justice remains elusive. Their voices echo in courtrooms and communities, but too often, the system fails them. Until investigation, prosecution, and survivor support work as one chain, pain and shame will continue to be their only companions—while perpetrators walk free.

Vanguard News