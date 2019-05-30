Resignation: Disregard Shuaibu, League of Patriotic Lawyers tells Oshiomhole

…says APC Dep National Chairman driven by selfishness

By Charles Kumolu

CHAIRMAN of League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, has dismissed calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying the call is driven by self-serving reasons.

He also challenged the Deputy National Chairman of the party, North, Lawali Shuaibu who is behind the calls to present proofs that Edo State dominated most of the committees set up by Oshiomhole.

In addition, Yesufu urged the former lawmaker to concentrate on how to solve the challenges posed by poverty and insecurity in Zamfara State.

Yesufu in a statement yesterday said the fact that the letter demanding Oshiomhole’s resignation was not discussed at the National Working Committee of the party, implied that it was purposely written for selfish reasons.

His words: “The Deputy National Chairman of the party, who made the call is acting like a mole planted in the ruling party to wreak havoc on the party. Why was the toxic letter not addressed and discussed at the National Working Committee? Why was it not brought before President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party? The senator’s intention is indeed sinister and mischievous. Senator Shuaibu is known for anti-party activities. Most of the issues mentioned by the Senator were indeed inherited by the national chairman when he took over .”