Police demmolish kidnappers’ hideout in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —OPERATIVES of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, weekend, demolished a kidnappers hideout sited at Ekpri Nsukara village in Uyo Local Government Area of the state.

The uncompleted bungalow, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, was discovered last Friday when SARS operatives rescued Mr. Gassan Naser from the forest.

Naser, site Manager of Zenith Construction Company, working in Mbiaya in Uruan Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped on April 30 at the site while a Police Sergeant attached to him, Mohammed Sarba, was shot dead as he attempted to stop the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the foreigner was rescued from the hideout on May 17.

MacDon told newsmen at the Police headquarters that Police received approval from Governor Udom Emmanuel to demolish the hideout same Friday that Gassan Naser was rescued, as three of the hoodlums gunned were down by the SARS team.

He said investigation revealed that the high profile kidnap syndicate was responsible for the kidnappings and killings of top politicians and monarchs in the state during the past administration.

It was gathered that the kidnappers’ building, which had been roofed, which stood alone in a thick forest in Ekpri Nsukara village, was started two months ago, after the recently-concluded elections.