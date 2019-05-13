Non-violent agitators back Dokubo

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—Niger Delta Non-violent Agitators’ Forum, NDNAF, weekend, threw its weight behind the re-appointment of the Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, for another term.

The group made the call in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing Dokubo’s re-appointment as necessity based on the achievements Dokubo recorded in proffering practicable solutions to the various agitations in the Niger Delta region, which its aid have led to peace, development and progress in the region since he was appointed.

The letter was signed by the group’s President, Wisdom Ikuli, and Secretary General, Bennett Emmanuel.