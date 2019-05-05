Nigeria is a failed State – Methodist Synod

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi- Following the findings in the 17th Annual Diocesan Synod, 2019 of the Methodist Church Nigeria, presented by Rt Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha to the members at wesley Methodist Church Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, the church on Sunday declared Nigeria a failed State.

According to Bishop Onuagha, “the cardinal duties of any government was to provide security of lives and properties which the Nigerian government had failed to do from East to West, North to South of Nigeria the security situation was nothing to write home about.

Kidnappings, Boko Haram insurgency and the activities of the Fulani herdsmen are some of the indices that justified his position our position that Nigeria is a failed state.The mayhem causaed by these developments in the nation cannot be overemphasized.

“The most recent and newest problem now is the banditry in Zamfara State. With all these criminal activities at hand, where is this nation heading for? Can our economy improve when we do not have security of lives and properties in place?.

“One of the most daring challenges in the nation is also the issue of selective judgement. In Nigeria it is glaring that cases are not treated on merit, government chose those to face the wrath of the law and those not to face the wrath of the law, government chose the law to obey and the ones not to obey.

“Certain political party has become a hiding place for certain corrupt politicians with the idea, that once you belong to that political party, your sins are forgiven, but whoever that does not belong to that political party will always have his life troubled.”

On the recently concluded general elections in Nigeria, the cleric said “the political class had shown they were not prepared for anything, the elections took almost the budget of all the States in the federation put together with nothing impressive coming out of the exercise.”

“The failure of the academics in the elections left so much to be desired, and if education failed in a State, the conclusion is that the State had become moribund. In the last election, almost all the University Professors were sell-out.

“For me, there is no need to conduct elections in Nigeria. Let the National Assembly as a matter of urgency legislate on the number of political parties to exist in Nigeria. in my own personal opinion, two party state will subsist.

“Let these parties work to produce the best candidates whenever there is need for change of government, and credible candidates may emerge. This will save a lot cost,”