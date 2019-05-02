JAN empowers 52 corps members in management skills

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Junior Achievement Nigeria has successfully graduated another set of youth from the 2019 edition of Venture in Management Program (ViMP), a mini-MBA program for National Youth Service Corps members, sponsored by African Capital Alliance Foundation, and supported by Lagos Business School (LBS) and Accenture. ViMP is a one-week residential program at LBS which instructs participants in various modules covering Strategy, Business Management, Finance, Corporate Governance, Ethics, and Leadership using real business cases. These lessons prepare participants to become ethical business leaders who will successfully run their own businesses or manage already established businesses and social enterprises.

This year’s edition ran from February 11 through February 15, with 52 individuals from across the country taking active part in the week-long activities. The first two days were spent teaching participants’ on effective presentations, leadership skills, analysis of business problems, finance, and entrepreneurship. The third day featured JA Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Niyi Yusuf, and Executive Director, Simi Nwogugu, engaging with participants on leadership, volunteering, and social impact. An alumni mixer was also organized to give the 2019 cohort an opportunity to network with older alumni, program sponsors, Board Members, and journalists who graced the occasion with their presence.

The Program ended with a Career Fair, during which participants met and interviewed with several companies interested in hiring them into intern ships or full-time positions. It was indeed a rewarding experience for the participants, who kept coming back to JA Nigeria with their testimonials

We are grateful to Lagos Business School and Faculty including Uchenna Uzo, Yetunde Anibaba, Henry Andoh, Lucille Ossai, Akin Oparison, Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, Kayode Omoregie, and Rose Ogbechie for bringing world-class experiential learning to the participants.

We also appreciate Accenture for shortlisting the top candidates who have now been registered into our alumni network. Lastly, our deep appreciation goes to ACA Foundation for sponsoring ViMP for the sixth time, and mentoring outstanding participants of the program, thereby ensuring long-term sustained impact to all beneficiaries.