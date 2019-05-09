Diversification, economic growth take centerstage as RenCap holds conference

Investment bank, Renaissance Capital will focus on economic diversification and growth as it holds the 10th edition of the annual Pan-Africa 1:1 Investor Conference.

The event which is scheduled to hold in Lagos will bring together investors and economic analysts from within and outside Nigeria to discuss investment prospects in Nigeria. An agenda which will serve as recommendation to policy makers will be set at the conference.

Commenting on the event, Temitope Popoola, CEO, Nigeria, Renaissance Capital, said “We are delighted to welcome all participating corporates and investors to the 10th edition of our annual conference, particularly those who have travelled from countries outside of Nigeria to be a part of the event. We expect discussions at this year’s event to be driven by expectations for the new political environment considering the recently concluded elections.



Renaissance Capital remains committed to Africa, which is evidenced by our growing share of market and deal pipeline in each of our core regions in the continent, particularly Nigeria. We successfully priced a debut US$450mn 9.50% five-year Reg S/144A bond offering for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a leading Pan-African bank and we are currently involved in several landmark transactions with key clients.

Top analysts expected at the event include Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital, who will be giving a presentation that will address the prospect of Nigeria’s diversification from oil dependency.

The opening ceremony will include a keynote address by Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary / CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital, will give a talk on Nigeria’s structural reform and diversification from oil dependency as key to industrialisation.

Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital, said: “We do believe that further improvement in the business climate and a strong welcome to foreign investors are necessary for Nigeria to lift the investment rate. With some rapid reforms, a better value currency, accelerating growth – Nigeria could become an overweight again.”

Renaissance Capital’s Annual Pan-Africa 1:1 Investor Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, will be combined with bespoke investor trips to the most exciting investment destinations in West Africa and dedicated site trips on the back of the event. It will be preceded by two-day trips to Accra, Ghana and Abuja, Nigeria and followed by a focused investor site visit in Nigeria.