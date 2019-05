Liverpool will be without top scorer Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Salah was stretchered off with a head knock during Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday, while Firmino missed that game due to a groin injury.

“Both are not available for tomorrow,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday.

VANGUARD