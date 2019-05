By Nwafor Sunday

Former Central Bank governor and current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has been appointed by the Mobile telecommunication company, MTN, as a Non-Executive Director.

The appointment of Sanusi comes as the Nigeria’s telecoms giant MTN prepares to list its local unit on the Nigerian stock exchange, a condition of the settlement of a $1 bn regulatory action three years ago.

Details later: