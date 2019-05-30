ASUSS commends FG for establishing Secondary Schools Commission

Ado Ekiti – The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) on Thursday commended the Federal Government over the establishment of a National Secondary Schools Commission.

The union’s National Chairman, Dan Omaji, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its courage to establish the commission.

Omaji said the establishment of the commission was a product of the long drawn advocacy by stakeholders in the education sector, particularly ASUSS.

ASUSS, he said, was convinced that the commission would improve the quality of secondary education in terms of unified and regulated curriculum.

“It will also improve the recruitment of qualified personnel into the teaching service as well as improving government funding in the sector

“We call on the Federal Government to make appointment of membership of the commission competitive so as to pave way for the emergence of core professionals that will drive the process

“Government must also ensure that practising and retired secondary school tutors should be considered as they are the direct stakeholders of the sector

“Representatives of tested parents should also be considered in such positions,” he said. (NAN)