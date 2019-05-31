APGA gets 2 National chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, on Firday, produced two National chairman.

Vanguard monitored the development which occurred in Anambra and Imo state.

While Victor Oye, the former chairman was re-elected in Awka, Anambra state, Edozie Njoku’s convention that produced him as new National chairman of APGA, occurred in Owerri, capital of Imo state.

The Oye’s group claimed Labaran Maku was also elected as the National Secretary of the party, calling on defected members of APGA, to return back to the party, APGA. With governor Willie Obiano present at the convention.

But Njoku has boosted that original members of APGA, who wanted transparent convention from the 35 states of the federation including Abuja, elected him as the new APGA, chairman.

In Oye’s speech he said: “Our main goal as leaders of the party is to win elections and we have no choice than to take the party to the centre stage of national politics.

“Another immediate challenge before APGA is the need to build a national secretariat in Abuja because we are still operating from a rented office.”

Adding that, “The N1.3 billion realised through the sale of forms during the general elections was intact in the bank. We call on all the aggrieved members, who defected to other parties to return, they still have a lot to enjoy in APGA.”

However, the Njoku own’s as captured by Vanguard said: Delegates from the 36 states including Abuja, came and I emerged as the National chairman. We are now the authentic leadership of APGA, you see that APGA are now happy.

“Like what we are saying what they are carrying out in Awka is an illegality. They just brought few people in government House, and say that they are doing convention.

“But here the original members of the party have come to decide who they want to be their national chairman.”

On the court order, stopping the Awka convention as planned by Victor Oye, Njoku said: “There was an expert order which stopped that meeting by the National Executive Coucil, NEC, the meeting which took place on the 14 May, as I am talking to you now, by that experte order, it has stopped every decision that came out of that their NEC, meeting.

“That meeting in which they also expelled the Board of Trustees members which is meant to have started their life with that of the NEC.

“As a result of the sack, of the BOT, members, the BOT, members went to court and got and experte order stopping Victor Oye and APGA, from using anything that came out of the 14 May, NEC meeting including holding a convention.

“Remember I am the first Vice National Chairman of APGA, in 2002. By God grace we have emerged to lead our great forward, we need to start with reconciliation, of our members who left APGA, and bring them back.

APGA, is suppose to be a national party, that has its root in the Southeast, it is no longer going to be a party situated in one place, few people determining what others will do.”