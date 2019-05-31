Activist urges DTHA to pass Coastal Areas Devt Agency Bill

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—ACTIVIST and environmentalist, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, yesterday, called on the Delta State House of Assembly to expedite passage of the Coastal Areas Development Agency, CADA Bill, will catalyze development, boost security and give a sense of belonging to riverine communities in the state.

Congratulating Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro on their swearing-in Wednesday for a second term in office, Mulade, who is the chief promoter of the bill, “The riverine communities that contribute 80 percent to the state treasury lack social basic amenities such as electricity, portable drinking water, good healthcare, quality education, good roads and transportation.

“The lack physical infrastructural development and creating the Coastal Areas Development Agency will promote peace, bring development, employment and reduce crime in the riverine communities

“Creation of CADA will help check security problems, reduce conflicts between International Oil Companies and host riverine communities, it will also boost the security situation and attract investors to the coastal areas, thereby bringing development to them.”