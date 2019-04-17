SPAN ‘Wonders’ set to hold this Easter

By Juliet Ebirim

The Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) is set to host a captivating dance drama production this Easter titled “Wonders”. The event is scheduled to hold this Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at the Grand Ball Room of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Produced by Sarah Boulos and directed by Opeyemi Akinnodi and Wisdom Ojije, ‘Wonders’ tells a unique tale of betrayal and redemption of two striking individuals bound by the pressures they face from the society they live in. It is a mesmerizing plot filled with chart-topping songs and electrifying dance performances (which SPAN is famously known for) that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Heart gripping songs, countless knee twists, sky high leaps, scintillating twists, amazing moves are sure to be the order of the day.

Speaking about the production, the script-writer – Ukalina Opuwari who played Mira said “Wonders is about kindness, love and forgiveness. It Is family-oriented. There’s something for the kids, parents and the youths. Expect a mind-blowing experience that will send you home thinking and change your perspective about live. I personally relate with the character Mira, because I’m open-minded, playful… A lot of people don’t agree with my kind of person, so they go overboard, treat me wrong, betray me or hurt me, but I move on in spite of that.”

A non-governmental organisation set up in February 2005 by Sarah Boulos with the aim of creating a world standard for performing arts education and expression, SPAN offers exceptional opportunities in dance, music, theatre and visual arts to talented Nigerian youth through inspiring, training, and empowering them, with the aim of unleashing their creativity.