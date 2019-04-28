RCCG tasks youth on capacity building

By Sam Eyoboka

SPEAKERS at a youth conference tagged “Emerge in Life” organized by the Region 19 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG on ACME Road, Ogba, Lagos have submitted that for Nigerian youth to emerge into great-ness, they must be ready to make a diff-erence, see opportunities where others are seeing problems and be ready to develop their innate potentials and utilize them maximally,

The resource persons, including Pastor-in-Charge of Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso, Executive Director, John Maxwell Global Youth Initiative Team, Mrs. Ola-tokunbo Ige, a member of the Team, Mr. Olusoji Oya-woye, Managing Director, ARM Financial Advisors, Mrs. Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, Country Director, ANDELA, Mrs. Omowale David-Ashiru and Chief Executive Officer, Wilson’s Juice Company, Mr. Seyi Abolaji, admonished the youth to do self appraisal by concentrating on that aspect of their lives where they have comparative advantage.

Oyitso, who doubles as Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Miss-ions of the RCCG, parti-cularly noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate considering the current socio-economic situation of the country and its implication on the future of young adults and youth who appear to have been relegated to the back-ground across every facet of the society and nation at large.

“The programme offers immense opportunity for a new vision and a fresh start to anyone who has been hiding from the sha-me of past failures, relegat-ed to the background and limited by their immediate circumstances and envir-onment”, he said.

He listed factors youth must consider to emerge into greatness to include connection with God, hav-ing a sense of purpose in life, being goal oriented, having positive mindset and habits, being well in-formed and time conscious, praying without ceasing as well as rendering thanks-giving to God always.

Corroborating Oyitso’s views, Ige, a committed disciple of Dr. John Max-well, a foremost expert in the area of personal deve-lopment for transformat-ional leadership, urged the youth to discover their pu-rpose and potential throu-gh self awareness, charact-er, skills, relationships and spiritually.

Also, Oyawoye, while urg-ing the youth to make a difference, noted that what one becomes in life is a matter of choice. “Choice is a gift, a gift you give your-self. We all start life with no choices but as we grow, what we get out of life is the result of the choices we made”, he said.

While David-Ashiru, rep-resented by Femi Sojebi harped on emerging techn-ologies and the need to sustain relevance in the digital world, Abolaji who is a co-founder of Wilson’s Juice Company urged the youth to embrace entre-preneurship as white collar jobs are becoming elusive.

Bankole-Olusina called the youth’s attention to future of work, saying they need to seize emerging opportu-nities and strive to adapt to new demands.

Explaining the essence of the program, Chairman Planning Committee, Pastor Osato Noah said it was informed by the desire to provide a platform to inspire, galvanize and mo-bilize the youth against any form of hindrances and limitations to their aspirations.

“As the maiden edition, it is expected to be a platform that will result to a parad-igm shift for a new brand of political and opinion leaders for the nation and righteous mindset in the church”, he added.