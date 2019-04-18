Onnoghen’s dismissal: We’ll react formally- PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will react formally to Thursday’s sacking of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan has said.

Onnoghen was dismissed by Code of Conduct Tribunal yesterday in a judgment by its chairman, Danladi Umar who also barred him from holding any public office for a period of ten years in addition to furfeiture of cash in five accounts he failed to declare at the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“We will react formally, that’s for sure,” the publicity scribe said even as he reiterated the support of the party in the fight against corruption.