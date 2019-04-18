Breaking News
Translate

Onnoghen’s dismissal: We’ll react formally- PDP

On 7:38 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will react formally to Thursday’s sacking of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan has said.

Onnoghen was dismissed by Code of Conduct Tribunal yesterday in a judgment by its chairman, Danladi Umar who also barred him from holding any public office for a period of ten years in addition to furfeiture of cash in five accounts he failed to declare at the Code of Conduct Bureau.
Onnoghen
The Suspended Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen consulting with his Lead Counsel during the continuation of the hearing of his case by the Code of Conduct Tribunal at Jabi, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/03/2019

Breaking: Onnoghen pleads not guilty to charges, gets bail on self recognition

“We will react formally, that’s for sure,” the publicity scribe said even as he reiterated the support of the party in the fight against corruption.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.