Breaking News
Translate

NBA: Playoff results

On 7:16 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Results from the first round of the NBA playoffs on Monday (all series best-of-seven):

BasketballEastern Conference

Milwaukee 127 Detoit 104 (Milwaukee wins series 4-0)

Western Conference

Utah 107 Houston 91 (Houston leads series 3-1)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE