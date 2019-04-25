Meet the Foodprenuers for the GTBank Food and Drink Festival

Over 300 of the best food spots, carefully selected from all over Nigeria, will be at The GTBank Food and Drink Festival, starting this weekend. The talented foodpreneurs behind these food spots, will be on one mission only: to make the most conservative eater a culinary adventurist.

This year, apart from increasing the festival to 4 days, GTBank has doubled the number of small businesses to give more opportunities to entrepreneurs in the food industry and promote enterprise.

The fourth edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Festival is set to hold on Sunday, 28th April, to Wednesday 1st May 2019 at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

The festival is FREE to attend.

Without further ado, meet your foodpreneurs.