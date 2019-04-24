Imo elders back Uzodinma’s petition at tribunal

…appeals to judiciary on Imo North senatorial election

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state elders council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Edmund Joseph Onyebuchi, Wednesday affirmed their full support for the Imo APC, governorship candidate Hope Uzodinma, especially on his move to challenge the outcome of the 2019 election at the tribunal.

Onyewuchi alongside other APC elders chairmen from the 27 local government areas, met at the party’s state secretariat in Owerri, saying that it would address what they called anomalies during the said elections.

Hide your face in shame, Uzodinma blasts Okorocha

The chairman while reading the position of the elders council said: “This is a sad and melancholy situation, for it becomes my duty to inform you that the elders council of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, met and deliberated extensively on the present day issues affecting our party, APC.

“We support and participate actively in Senator Hope Uzodinma petition in the tribunal because if an honor is awarded where it is not merited, then it has been denied where it is justly due.”

On the Imo North Senatorial election, “We appeal to the judiciary to expedite judgement on the Imo North Senatorial seat” while he said that “the Imo APC, elders council respect the position of INEC with regards to the Imo West senatorial seat imbroglio.

“We support and assist all candidates of APC for the Imo House of Assembly elections at the tribunal.”

Leave collateral, give loans to farmers, Buhari orders CBN, others

They continued: “We wish to state categorically that, we are firmly of the opinion that the beginning of wisdom in Imo state politics is to fight any clandestine organization that operates in a subtle way behind the scene and influencing the direction of election results.

“In conclusion, the Imo state elders council wishes to state categorically, that no manipulation in insuperable in Imo state.”

It was their believe that “The election tribunal will restore Hope Uzodinma’s mandate given to him by Imolites, who courageously re-affirmed their commitments to APC not only as the trustee of the future but also as the vanguard of our national on-going revolution under the leadership of our respected President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We wish to assert that no systematic arrangement can crush Imo state APC, either by commission or omission. We live in calm, looking to the end of the tribunal.”