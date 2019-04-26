Edo-HIP programme’ll sustain campaign against malaria

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the revamp of the primary healthcare system through the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) would ensure gains recorded in the roll back malaria campaign are sustained.

The governor said this on the occasion of World Malaria Day, marked every April 25, by the World Health Organisation, to raise awareness on the need to form a strong alliance to fight malaria.

The governor said that the state government had in recent years embarked on distribution of treated mosquito nets and a number of advocacy programmes to ensure that the people are properly equipped to fight malaria, noting that the revamp of the 18 PHCs will further complement government’s effort to build local capacity and provide infrastructure to combat the disease.

According to him, “As we commemorate the World Malaria Day, I assure Edo residents of our determination to bring quality primary healthcare closer to their doorsteps with the revamp of 20 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), in the first instance. With this, every local government will be equipped with the right manpower, equipment and the right environment to sustain the campaign against malaria and other infectious diseases.”

He said the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me’ is apt as it stresses the role of the community and other actors in combating malaria, noting, “The Edo-HIP provides for a variety of intervention programmes that ensure the PHCs respond to the needs of local communities. This provides the necessary structures to sustain the fight against malaria.”

According to WHO, “Urgent action is needed to get the global response to malaria back on track and ownership of the challenge lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria. On World Malaria Day 2019, WHO joins the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, the African Union Commission and other partner organizations in promoting “Zero malaria starts with me,” a grassroots campaign that aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care.