Easter: Obi calls for prayers for “a stressed nation”

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23 Presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to reflect on the situation in the country and pray especially for the survival of the nation’s democracy.

The former governor of Anambra state in a special Easter message to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead said the nation’s democracy more than ever before since 1999 “is under heavy stress that needs all hands to be on deck for its survival.”

Obi in a statement from his media office said the nation’s economy is under pressure and requires the commitment, and sincerity of purpose from critical stakeholders to survive.

He charged the nation’s leaders to stand up for truth and justice to save the country from deteriorating, stressing that no nation develops in an unjust environment.

The statement read in part: “This country has been undergoing a prolonged period of misfortune that this period of Easter provides a huge opportunity for Christians to return to God in supplications for lasting solutions to our myriads of challenges.”

“Indicators are apparent that the country is under siege and Nigerians should use this solemn period of Easter to pray for God to intervene and raise good leaders for the country.

He further admonished Nigerian leaders to absorb the lessons of Easter and allow it to influence their conduct, especially as it concerns the less privileged in the society.