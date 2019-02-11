SMEs coalition flags off cluster campaign for Buhari’s re-election

ASABA—A Small and Medium Enterprises, SME, Network organisation under the auspices of SME Coalition for Buhari has flagged off cluster to cluster re-election sensitisation for the second term bid of President Buhari ahead of February 16, election.

The National Coordinator and convener of the group, Comrade Henry

Ogochukwu (OGBUCHA) told newsmen that the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket is the best choice that can resolve the issues facing Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. He said Buhari remain the most credible to serve the interest of SMEs across the 36 states of the federation including the FCT. The tradermoni, SME clinics across the geopolitical zones are testimonies of the achievements of the present administration.

According to Ogochukwu, the group is set to deliver more than five million votes in addition to five million SME operators already sensitised in the past months.