Preparing for an enduring joy

By Muoka Lazarus

All the efforts of mankind is nothing but that he will have joy and live in peace. Whe-ther one is learning to acq-uire knowledge, working to obtain wealth or eating to gain good health, the end result is to have joy.

But unfortunately, despite all the efforts experience has shown that no one can obtain joy by himself except is given by God.

When God gives you joy, everything created by God will support you. And you shall walk from glory to glory, and shall have plenty in the time of famine and shall rejoice when people are sorrowing. And if that is not your situation now, then I want to assure you that the time to favour Zion has come, the time to make you rejoice has come, for God has determined to give you joy.

Therefore prepare for God’s time to turn your sorrow to joy has come. You may have considered your own darkness and deadness, and the mani-fold defects in your pray-ers, and thus thought that you have been doomed to sorrow forever, but I am assuring you to the con-trary because God has set out a special program to bring you from sorrow into His glorious liberty where you will experience joy unspeakable.

Come this weekend the presence of heaven will be felt on earth as the glory of God will come down with its abund-ant of provision that brings complete joy and the sorr-ow of men shall be turned to joy.

The trace of sorrow, dis-appointment, grief and mourning that has pervad-ed the mind of the people in this present day will become a story of the past. This is due to the fact that there will be a divine visitation when God will speak to your situation and there shall be transform-ation.

God is coming to turn our sorrow to joy. Come this weekend at the Cho-sen Revival ground, Ijesha- Lagos, sorrow shall be turn-ed to joy for yokes shall be broken; diseases shall be cured, sicknesses shall be healed and the afflicted shall be delivered.

There is a set time for God’s great actions. He may have allowed you to exper-ience sorrow all this while in order to make you crave for joy. But when the set time comes He will give you joy.

The forthcoming program is God’s set time when He will turn your sorr-ow to joy.

Now having been told about this div-ine visitation, what shall be your preparation?

Amos 4:12 says: “Therefore thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and because I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel”

Whenever we are informed of a coming visitor, there is something that is dem-anded from us and that is to prepare ourselves for the visitation. We all know that the level of our pre-paration is always in accordance with the res-pect we have for the visitor.

Our preparation must be in such a way that we shall be endeared to Him. And the only acceptable prepar-ation is holiness.

Lev. 19:2 says: “Speak unto all the congregation of the children of Israel, and say unto them, Ye shall be holy: for I the LORD your God am holy” God is holy, so must we be in order to meet His approval and enjoy His presence. We must separ-ate from all defilements, and entirely be consecr-ated to Him. If we conform to the preparation of holi-ness I am very sure that when He comes He will turn our sorrow to joy.