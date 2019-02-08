Polls: Agbekoya backs Buhari for second term

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS–THE National Executive Council of Agbekoya Farmers’ Society, yesterday, threw its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Speaking with Vanguard after its National Executive Council meeting in Lagos, President General of Agbekoya Farmers Society, Aare Kamorudeen Okikiola Aremu said it is supporting President Buhari for his achievement in the agricultural sector which he said has assisted farmers.

135 NGOs, CBOs endorse Buhari’s re-election

He also dismissed media reports that Agbekoya have endorsed Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Aare Aremu said: “The National Executive Council of Agbekoya Farmers Society have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 Presidential election,

“There is no any better candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari because of his achievement. Since he came on board in 2015, the agricultural development nationwide is enough for him to have our support in the coming election. Any information against this is untrue and void and should be disregarded.

The impact of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Yoruba nation cannot be derailed, and nothing can change the decision of Agbekoya Farmers Society on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Happening now: Buhari presiding over “Special FEC’’

The forthcoming election will be strictly monitored from the polling booth to INEC office. We are also warning that any society or group of people that have intention to manipulate the results should desist from the act because anybody caught would be severely dealt with.”