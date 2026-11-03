Osun APC backtracks, renames ‘parallel’ list as parliamentary campaign committee

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following protest from members and rejection of a parallel presidential campaign committee by the national leadership, the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has renamed its earlier presidential/parliamentary campaign committee to just the parliamentary campaign committee.

The Osun APC in statement signed by the Party Chairman on Monday had released a parallel presidential campaign committee list which has the Governorship candidate as its Director-General after the Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator, Governor Ademola Adeleke, had inaugurated a campaign committee in the state.

However, three members of the State Executive Committee, Wole Adunola, State Publicity Secretary; Adesola Ayangbile, Welfare Officer; and Rasheed Adeniji, Asst. Organising Secretary, and Abiola Ololade, Ex-Officio, in a joint statement, rejected the list on the ground that it does not reflect due process and lacked inclusiveness.

This reportedly led to the national leadership of the party rejecting the said campaign committee list.

Meanwhile, the APC, in another statement issued by the party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, on Tuesday, renamed the list as parliamentary campaign committee, retaining the party’s governorship candidate in the August 15 election as the Director-General.

The statement attached to the list reads, “Following the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by the national leader of our party and its presidential candidate, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the 14th of October 2026 in Abuja, and the subsequent inauguration of the Osun State PCC by the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on the 22nd of October 2026, we consider it extremely important to therefore bolster the efforts of the PCC to deliver massive votes for the reelection of our President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in the forthcoming general elections.”

“We have therefore carefully selected out All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members in Osun State to actualise our collective desire of ensuring a round victory for the President as well as our National and State Assembly candidates.

“As a party, we are resolute to work in unison with every member of the State Presidential Campaign to deliver on our mandate as we muster concerted efforts to ensure victory for all the National and State Assemblies candidates of our great party,” it added.