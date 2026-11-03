Police investigate Spanish striker’s death after on-pitch collision with goalkeeper

Photo Credit: CD Tenerife | X

Spain’s National Police have launched an investigation into the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, with the case now under judicial supervision.

Sources at the provincial police headquarters confirmed the development to AFP.

De Miguel, 30, died at Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria Hospital, hours after sustaining serious injuries in a collision with Owono during Monday’s match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium.

“Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” his club Tenerife said in a statement.

“No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news.”

The incident occurred in second-half stoppage time, with the score tied at 2-2, as the Tenerife striker chased an aerial ball beyond the halfway line.

Spanish media said that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. The player was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care, with Tenerife later saying that De Miguel’s condition had “worsened neurologically”, before his death.