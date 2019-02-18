Poll: Reasons for the postponement not justifiable – NBA

Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has condemned the postponement of the general elections by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

NBA President, Mr Paul Usoro, in a statement he signed weekend, said the association was confused by the announcement of the commission to shift the polls on the same day they were meant to commence.

He queried why the electoral body would postpone the elections, given the earlier assurance that the polls would not be shifted.

Usoro said it was “unkind” for the commission to make the announcement hours into the polls, stressing that the reasons given were not justifiable.

He noted that Nigerians were anxiously waiting to take part in the exercise, with some electorate going to the extent of travelling for the elections.

According to the NBA president, regulatory authorities such as INEC require discipline and foresightedness to carry out their functions.

He asked the electoral body to be mindful that the process of conducting a credible election begins with adequate preparations.

The statement read in part: The Nigerian Bar Association is confounded by and disappointed with the postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the wee hours of this morning, of the elections that were scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019 and March 2, 2019.

‘’We are confounded by the postponement, considering the serial assurances that INEC had, prior to this morning, given of its preparedness for the conduct of the elections; INEC had also expressly assured that postponement of the elections was not howsoever in contemplation.

“Our disappointment is compounded by the fact that none of the reasons that INEC has proffered justifies the postponement; all the reasons, with some diligence, could have been remediated.

“It was particularly unkind for INEC to announce the postponement only hours to the opening of the polls for the national elections, knowing as we all do that most Nigerians register for elections in their states of origin and had travelled there from their various stations to exercise their civic rights.

“The cost in manhours, resources and inconveniences cannot be readily quantified not to mention the risk to personal safety.

“Worse, we run the risk that some who may have to return to their workstations early next week may not be able to travel again for the rescheduled polls next weekend.

“We read the INEC announcement and listened to its broadcast to hear how INEC intends to mitigate that possibility and nothing was said in that regard.”