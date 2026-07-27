Osun Election: CSOs urge INEC, police to ensure neutrality, credible poll

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force to maintain strict neutrality ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State to enhance public confidence in the electoral process.

The coalition, under the aegis of Election Observation Hub (EOB), urged INEC to ensure timely, transparent and efficient collation of election results to reduce tensions often associated with results management in the state.

Speaking at a press conference jointly addressed by the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), ElectHer, International Press Centre (IPC), Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre (TKC) and Yiaga Africa at ADOLAK Hall in Osogbo, Dr. Akin Akingbulu said the credibility of the election would have implications beyond Osun State, shaping public perception of the 2027 general elections.

“The 2026 Osun State Governorship Election presents both significant opportunities and considerable challenges for Nigeria’s democracy. While important preparations are underway, the combination of heightened political competition, institutional tensions, security concerns, information disorder and the continued exclusion of marginalised groups requires sustained vigilance and collective action from all stakeholders,” he said.

Akingbulu urged INEC to ensure timely deployment of election personnel and materials, as well as guarantee transparent operations of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

He also called on security agencies to adopt intelligence-led operations in identified high-risk areas and ensure the safety of voters, journalists, election officials, observers and election materials.

“The credibility of the election will ultimately be measured not only by the absence of violence but by transparency, inclusiveness and public acceptance of the outcome,” he said.

He added that the Election Observation Hub would continue to monitor developments, deploy long-term and short-term observers across the state and engage stakeholders to support the conduct of a peaceful, free, fair, credible and inclusive election.